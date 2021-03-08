SVB Leerink Comments on Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

ACRS opened at $21.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

