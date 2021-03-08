SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,666,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,327,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $342,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

