SVB Leerink Weighs in on Amryt Pharma plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amryt Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $14.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.36 million and a PE ratio of -16.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Global Frontier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,458,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

