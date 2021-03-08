Swarm City Market Capitalization Achieves $144,759.54 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 25.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $144,759.54 and $2,833.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00060802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.67 or 0.00802386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00026866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00030709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00060805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00041132 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

