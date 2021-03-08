Swarm (SWM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.65 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Swarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $5.65 million and $44,086.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.36 or 0.00818450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00041721 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.