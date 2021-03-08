Swingby Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Swingby token can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $80.58 million and $4.28 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.59 or 0.00461055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00067503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00076041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00080399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00050756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.55 or 0.00453151 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,600,515 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

Swingby Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars.

