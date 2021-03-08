Swipe Price Up 31% Over Last Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 31% against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $253.85 million and approximately $358.99 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00005694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00060401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.19 or 0.00797613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060986 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00030130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00041183 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.