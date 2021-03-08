SWYFT (SWYFTT) Price Hits $0.0463 on Major Exchanges

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. SWYFT has a market cap of $32,714.09 and $3,286.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SWYFT has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00059942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.29 or 0.00818066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00060981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00041273 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

