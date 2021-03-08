SWYFT (SWYFTT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,286.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. SWYFT has a market cap of $32,714.09 and approximately $3,286.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00059942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.29 or 0.00818066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00060981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00041273 BTC.

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

