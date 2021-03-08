Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Sykes Enterprises worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $42.87 on Monday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

