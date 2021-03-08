Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.09

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 1549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

SYKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.