Sylo (SYLO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.90 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Sylo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $198,067.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 185.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sylo Token Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sylo

