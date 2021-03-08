SYNC Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.68 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 51.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $19.68 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 134.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.01 or 0.00417789 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00037212 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,123.07 or 0.04164146 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

SYNC Network Token Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 134,565,839 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,825,142 tokens. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

