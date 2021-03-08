SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.40

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.40 and last traded at $94.78, with a volume of 1395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.53.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.
In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
About SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
