Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,936,000 after buying an additional 80,851 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $227.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.68. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

