Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) traded up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.59. 12,184,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 26,334,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 377,997 shares during the period. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

