Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) traded up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.59. 12,184,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 26,334,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.29.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).
Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)
Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.
