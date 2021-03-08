Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.79 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,168.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

