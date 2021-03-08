Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.11

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.11 and last traded at $82.61, with a volume of 5185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,168.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

