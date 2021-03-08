TaaS Price Hits $0.84 on Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00059167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.65 or 0.00804449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00025311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00029226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00040888 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

