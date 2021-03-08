Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.18. Approximately 1,580,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 516,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $917.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.