Tael (WABI) Market Cap Reaches $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $7.20, $6.32, $62.56 and $119.16. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00060548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.31 or 0.00821455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00029861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00041707 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.96, $10.00, $24.72, $4.92, $34.91, $18.11, $62.56, $7.20, $6.32, $45.75, $119.16 and $5.22. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.