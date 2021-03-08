Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares fell 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $161.33 and last traded at $161.62. 2,607,998 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,455,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.42.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.09 and its 200 day moving average is $180.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after acquiring an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,546,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,747,000 after acquiring an additional 173,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,552,000 after acquiring an additional 73,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,035 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.