TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 9.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price traded down 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.46 and last traded at $68.84. 11,792,346 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 3,863,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.04.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,377.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,272,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $370,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,330,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $115,986,000.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
