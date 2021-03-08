TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 9.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price traded down 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.46 and last traded at $68.84. 11,792,346 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 3,863,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,377.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,272,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $370,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,330,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $115,986,000.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

