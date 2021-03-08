TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.