Tap (XTP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25,604.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $10.15 million and $25,604.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tap Coin Profile

XTP is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

