Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Tapestry traded as high as $43.92 and last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 36837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

