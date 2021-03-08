Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $172.61 on Monday. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

