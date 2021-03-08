Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.05% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $57,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $74.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.80. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TARO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

