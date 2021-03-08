Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.95% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $64,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

