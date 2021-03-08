Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 170.42 ($2.23).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) alerts:

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 170.90 ($2.23) on Monday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12 month low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 196.30 ($2.56). The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L)’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern sold 27,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19), for a total transaction of £46,939.20 ($61,326.37). Insiders acquired 279 shares of company stock valued at $45,091 in the last quarter.

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.