Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,480,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,322,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

