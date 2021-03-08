Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

