TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after purchasing an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,769,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,067,000 after purchasing an additional 543,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,850,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,554,000 after buying an additional 204,181 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.60. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

