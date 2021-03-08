Team (NYSE:TISI) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) were up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 263,345 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 140,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

