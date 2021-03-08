Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 732.67 ($9.57).

Several research firms have recently commented on TM17. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

LON TM17 opened at GBX 704 ($9.20) on Monday. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 796.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 756.35. The firm has a market cap of £925.57 million and a PE ratio of 48.75.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

