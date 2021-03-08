Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Societe Generale

Research analysts at Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on THNPF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Technip Energies has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

THNPF opened at $13.67 on Monday. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

