TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Sells $48,597.30 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.42. 321,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,771. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 112.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

