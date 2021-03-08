TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,188,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.23% of TechTarget worth $70,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $77.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.02 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

