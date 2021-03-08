TechTarget (TTGT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2021 – TechTarget is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – TechTarget was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

2/18/2021 – TechTarget was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

2/18/2021 – TechTarget is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – TechTarget had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.42. The company had a trading volume of 321,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,771. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at $28,380,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

