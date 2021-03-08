TechTarget (TTGT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/25/2021 – TechTarget is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – TechTarget was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.
- 2/18/2021 – TechTarget was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/18/2021 – TechTarget is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – TechTarget had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.42. The company had a trading volume of 321,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,771. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $101.12.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at $28,380,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.
TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.
