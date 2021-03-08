Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19), but opened at GBX 16 ($0.21). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 17.40 ($0.23), with a volume of 2,541,647 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.06. The stock has a market cap of £16.15 million and a P/E ratio of 3.30.

About Tekcapital (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

