Telephone and Data Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,450 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,162% compared to the typical volume of 432 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

TDS traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.32. 45,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

