Tellor Price Up 30.6% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.76 or 0.00088156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $76.25 million and $51.97 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.74 or 0.00802998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00030544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00041214 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.