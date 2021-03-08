Telsey Advisory Group Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $375.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $315.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.04.
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $333.37 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $343.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.97. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.
In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
