Telsey Advisory Group Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $375.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $315.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.04.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $333.37 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $343.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.97. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

