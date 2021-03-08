TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Position Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Mirova bought a new position in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TU stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

