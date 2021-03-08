TELUS International (Cda) Inc.’s (NYSE:TIXT) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 15th

TELUS International (Cda)’s (NYSE:TIXT) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 15th. TELUS International (Cda) had issued 37,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $925,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During TELUS International (Cda)’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Shares of TIXT opened at $28.80 on Monday. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

