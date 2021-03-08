Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.90

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 8485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

