TENA (TENA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16,484.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One TENA token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. TENA has a total market cap of $274,554.00 and approximately $16,484.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TENA has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00796199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00030084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00041074 BTC.

About TENA

TENA is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,692,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

