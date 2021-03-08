Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.63

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.63 and last traded at $55.51, with a volume of 9290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -413.69, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $168,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $107,823.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

