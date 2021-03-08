Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.07

Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.07 and last traded at $79.89, with a volume of 861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Tennant alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.07.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,463,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $19,687,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tennant by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after purchasing an additional 169,942 shares during the period. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,078,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Tennant by 1,424.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.