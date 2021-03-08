Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Teradyne by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TER shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

Shares of TER opened at $113.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.